The new hires will grow Amazon’s global corporate and technology staff, which currently total around 275,000, by 20%, the company said.

In the United States, the company plans to add 40,000 corporate and technology staff, as well as tens of thousands of hourly positions in its operations network. The rest of the 55,000 hires will be for positions in Canada, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, India and Japan, according to Amazon. The vast majority of the 55,000 hires will be for new roles the company is adding, rather than filling existing positions, the company said.

Walmart WMT The announcement came on the same day that— Amazon’s competitor in online retail and logistics — said it is looking to hire 20,000 workers for its distribution and fulfillment centers.