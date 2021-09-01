The amended Telecommunications Business Act was approved by the country’s National Assembly on Tuesday, with the backing of President Moon Jae-in’s party. It will become law once President Moon signs it.

Under the new law, developers will be able to select which payment systems to use to process in-app purchases, meaning they may be able to bypass hefty charges imposed by the two longtime leaders.

The South Korean bill bans app store operators from “unfairly using their market position to force a certain manner of payment” upon businesses. Once enacted, violators could be fined up to 3% of their annual sales, in addition to up to 300 million Korean won ($257,000) in penalties.