“As our medical experts laid out, having reviewed all the available data, it is in their clinical judgment that it is time to prepare Americans for a booster shot,” he said at the briefing. “We announced our approach in order to stay ahead of the virus, give states and pharmacies time to plan and to be transparent with the American people.”

But some critics have said that explanation falls short because career F.D.A. regulators are now trying to determine whether booster shots are safe and effective after the White House — and their own agency head, Dr. Woodcock — have already endorsed administering them.

“This process has been the reverse of what we would normally expect in vaccine policy,” with the administration announcing plans based on a certain outcome before regulators can complete their review, said Jason L. Schwartz, associate professor of health policy at the Yale School of Public Health. “That has made it even more complicated and confusing for the public.”