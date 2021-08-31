“Beyond January 10, we will enable countries and locations to make determinations on when to end voluntary work-from-home based on local conditions, which vary greatly across our offices,” he said, adding that employees will get “a 30-day heads-up” before they are required to come back.

Big tech firms that took the lead in sending corporate workers home at the start of the pandemic are now being more cautious in bringing them back.

Facebook and Amazon both announced earlier this month that they will not require workers to return until January, while Lyft has set a date of Feb 2. Others, including Apple, Microsoft and Uber, are currently sticking to their plans to reopen in October this year.

Google has changed its policies multiple times, initially requiring employees to come back to their pre-pandemic offices at least three days a week but subsequently allowing them to apply for permanent remote work or a change in their office location.

Around 10,000 employees have applied to change where they work from as of July 2, Google said Tuesday, with 45% seeking to remain permanently remote and 55% wanting to switch offices. The company approved 85% of those requests, it added.