Starting this week, minors will be allowed only an hour of play time between 8 pm and 9 pm on Friday, weekends and public holidays, according to a statement from Chinese media watchdog — the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) — that was posted by state news agency Xinhua on Monday.

for children. Authorities said that the restrictions were put in place to help prevent young people becoming addicted to video games. The move represents a huge tightening of earlier limits set by the agency in 2019, which had restricted play to 90 minutes on weekdays and three hours on weekends

The NPPA noted this week that the rules were being issued “at the beginning of the new [school] semester, putting specific requirements for preventing the addiction to online games, and protecting the healthy growth of minors.”

Investors were quick to react. NetEase slumped 3.4% during regular trading hours in New York on Monday. Tencent suffered roughly the same drop in Hong Kong on Tuesday before ticking back up 1.6%.