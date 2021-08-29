The Fortnite collaboration is based on Time’s interactive project “The March,” which launched in February last year at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago, and was done with the support of King’s estate.

“We continuously strive to move Dr. King from the history books and place his legacy directly into the lives of younger generations,” Eric D. Tidwell, managing director and general counsel of the King Estate, said in a statement . “Presenting his most famous speech in such an interactive format helps us achieve that goal.”

The metaverse was originally conceived as the setting for dystopian science fiction novels, where virtual universes provide an escape from crumbling societies, but the tech industry has painted a far rosier picture of the concept in recent months. The idea is to create a space similar to the internet, but one that users (via digital avatars) can walk around inside of and where they can interact with one another in real time.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney took great pains to present Fortnite as a metaverse and a “social experience” when he took the stand in his company’s high-profile lawsuit against Apple earlier this year over the commissions the iPhone maker extracts from app developers. Sweeney’s argument was an effort to bolster Epic’s case that it is more than just a game and undercut Apple’s assertion that it is not a monopoly because Fortnite users can choose to play it on devices other than iPhones and iPads.

Epic, on the other hand, sought to present itself as one of the millions of apps on Apple’s App Store that are subject to the company’s onerous restrictions and commissions on in-app purchases. (A verdict in the case is still pending .)

Fortnite isn’t the only popular game to lean heavily on the concept of the metaverse.

Microsoft MSFT One of the more notable examples is Roblox , which features games-within-a-game created by users and has also branched out into concerts and TV shows in recent months. Minecraft, owned by, has also worked on expanding its own metaverse, with the organization Reporters Without Borders recently creating a virtual library within the game featuring articles that have been censored around the world.

Big Tech is also increasingly embracing the metaverse, with the word being mentioned nearly two dozen times on Facebook’s most recent earnings call. The social media company has long been experimenting with virtual reality features and services — including in the workplace — as it looks to move beyond the world of two-dimensional video calls.