Eliciting comedy from Steve Martin and Martin Short is usually a simple proposition: You just put the two of them together. Even as they looked back on their years of friendship and collaboration in a video interview earlier this summer, they couldn’t help falling into a familiar rhythm of affectionately zinging and zetzing each other.

When Martin caught himself in a moment of self-reflection — “If I could talk about myself just for a second,” he said ostentatiously — his on-screen partner saw the opening he’d been given.

“I wouldn’t know it any other way,” Short quickly interjected.

A few moments later, Short offered an overview of his own work — “Throughout my career, I have satirized narcissism,” he said — and it was time for payback.

Martin replied, “Except for you, it’s not a satire.”

They can do this sort of repartee in their sleep. But what if you took these veteran entertainers outside of their comfort zone and put them in a TV series playing creaky, washed-up showmen? What if they were teamed with a third actor who is in no way a member of their demographic cohort, like, say, Selena Gomez? What if the series were not only an arch sendup of cutthroat New York life but also a murder mystery?