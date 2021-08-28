According to the newly unsealed documents, Holmes plans to have an expert testify about the psychological, emotional and sexual abuse she experienced from Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who served as the company’s COO, including the abusive tactics he allegedly used to “exert control” as well as the psychological impact. Balwani, according to a court filing, “adamantly denies” the claims.

Holmes is also “likely to testify herself to the reasons why she believed, relied on, and deferred to Mr. Balwani,” according to a filing from Holmes’ attorney.

In a separate filing from Balwani’s attorneys, they acknowledge Holmes’ plans to introduce evidence that Balwani verbally disparaged her, controlled what she ate, how she dressed, and who she interacted with, “essentially dominating her and erasing her capacity to make decisions.” The filing calls the allegations “deeply offensive to Mr. Balwani” and “devastating personally to him.”

These tensions ultimately led to the separating of the highly anticipated trials of Holmes and Balwani. Both were indicted more than three years ago on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations they knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of Theranos’ blood testing technology.