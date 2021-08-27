In a statement championing dissent as the “foundation of democracy,” CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman declined to ban anti-vaccine communities on Reddit.

“While we appreciate the sentiment of those demanding that we ban more communities that challenge consensus views on the pandemic, we continue to believe in the good of our communities and hope that we collectively approach the challenges of the pandemic with empathy, compassion, and a willingness to understand what others are going through, even when their viewpoint on the pandemic is different from yours,” CEO Steve Huffman wrote on the site’s official announcements page.

It’s interesting (and more than a little frightening) to see scientific fact be labeled a “consensus view” rather than “reality.” But putting that aside, the irony in Huffman’s statement can’t be ignored: Reddit’s huge collection of online forums, called subreddits, aren’t exactly famous for their “empathy” and “compassion.”

On the spectrum on social media wholesomeness, Reddit falls somewhere between Facebook and 4chan. It’s packed with goofy, extremely specific threads. It’s the site where a grassroots group of witches can get together to use “astral projection” and hexes to defeat the Taliban, on the r/BewitchTheTaliban page. If you’re into goblincore, Reddit’s got about 20,000 kindred spirits for you. But, with a reported 52 million users, it can also host more troubling elements, like hate groups and people encouraging others to drink bleach.