Buyers who think stocks look like a bargain here came in, offering some support to the market, said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

The Nikkei shed 0.36% to end the day at 27,641.14, but that was off the morning’s low of 27,481.23. The broader Topix lost 0.34% to 1,928.77, also recovering partially from early losses.

TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei index slid on Friday, in line with Wall Street’s declines overnight, on caution around prospects for an earlier-than-expected tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.

Several Fed officials sounded hawkish on Thursday, with St. Louis Fed president James Bullard saying he expects a “good assessment” of where the economy stands in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s keynote speech at the event.

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notching their first session of fall in six.

Fears of a potential shift in the Fed policy prompted a broad but shallow sell-off on Wall Street overnight, with the central bank’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming due on Friday.

On Friday though, slides in Nikkei heavyweights weighed on the overall index, with Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing down 1.13% and medical supply maker Terumo Corp slumping 1.78%.

The Nikkei climbed 2.32% this week, the most since May, after bouncing off an almost eight-month low hit last week.

Among bright spots in Japanese stocks were gains for chip-related shares, with Tokyo Electron climbing 0.88% and Advantest advancing 0.76%.

Shippers grabbed the top three spots in the list of gainers on the Nikkei. Mitsui OSK Lines surged 9.96%, Kawasaki Kisen jumped 7.34% and Nippon Yusen rallied 6.05%.

Sea transport was the Topix’s best-performing sub-sector, climbing 7.92%.

“The strength in shipping stocks, which are sensitive to the economic outlook, is psychologically providing a feeling of security,” said a market participant at another domestic securities firm. “Overall, the market isn’t suffering big losses.” (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)