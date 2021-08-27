Fitbit CEO James Park said the last 18 months inspired the company to look closer at how its fitness trackers can better support mental health and stress management. Its solution: a next-generation fitness tracker that scores how mentally and physically ready users are to take on challenges each morning — and makes personalized suggestions to better plan their day.

“We realized [during the pandemic] we were capable of more than we thought and what it means to be strong took on a new meaning — maybe it isn’t about being in the best shape physically,” Park said in a press briefing. “It’s about checking in with your body and balancing activity with rest. It’s about finding time for both your mental and physical health and managing your stress. It is about giving yourself a break today.”

Fitbit FIT The Charge 5 ($179.95) comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect on a fitness tracker — it’s thin, sleek, features a bright AMOLED screen and touts built-in GPS. But its new daily readiness feature is the big selling point.said it uses an algorithm to generate a score each morning that looks at the level of activity or exertion from the previous day; how well you slept in the past few days; and heart rate variability during deep sleep, which helps measure the body’s responses to stress factors such as illness and emotional stress.

These benchmarks are then measured against a personal baseline. When a user gets a low score, the app will suggest prioritizing recovery and recommend activities such as yoga, stretching or a mindfulness session. When a high score is given, it’ll suggest one of its hundreds of workouts.