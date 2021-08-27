Article content

LONDON — Aluminum prices soared on Friday to their highest in more than three years as worries about supplies from top producer China escalated after the country’s Xinjiang region imposed output limits on five smelters.

Benchmark aluminum was up 1.5% at $2,658 a tonne at 0900 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices of the metals used in transport and packaging touched $2,664.5, the highest since April 2018 after the United States imposed sanctions on Rusal .

“It’s all to do with China and output curbs, which are mostly to do with cutting emissions, unusual in the summer months,” an aluminum trader said.