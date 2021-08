The country’s top court on Thursday issued a lengthy condemnation of what’s commonly known in China as “996,” the practice of working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week that is said to be common among the country’s big technology companies, startups and other private businesses.

“Recently, extreme overtime work in some industries has received widespread attention,” the Supreme People’s Court wrote in its statement, which it issued with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. Workers deserve rights for “rest and vacation,” adding that “adhering to the national working hour system is the legal obligation of employers,” the court wrote.

It cited several examples of companies across a range of industries it said violated labor rules, including an unnamed courier company that it said told employees to work 996 hours. Telling employees to work that much “has seriously violated the law on extending the upper limit of working hours and should be deemed invalid,” the court said.

Alibaba BABA The public backlash against the excessive-work culture isn’t new.co-founder Jack Ma, for example, was heavily criticized in China two years ago after he called 996 culture a “ huge blessing .” And Chinese labor law already prohibits employees from working that long.