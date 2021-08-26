Article content LONDON — The dollar rose from one-week lows on Thursday, supported by U.S. Treasury yields holding above 1.34% in a quiet market where focus was firmly trained on what signals the Federal Reserve might send at its annual Jackson Hole conference. The conference kicks off later in the day in virtual format but the main event is Fed boss Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday where he is widely expected to signal when the central bank could start unwinding its monetary stimulus. Bond markets sold off heavily on Wednesday, partly on back of investors hedging their bets ahead of the speech, taking 10-year Treasury yields to almost two-week highs.

Article content The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, edged up 0.12% to 92.933 after dropping to 92.801 for the first time since Aug. 17. Against the euro, it was at $1.1761, near a one-week low of $1.1775 hit on Wednesday. Currency market swings have also eased ahead of the speech, with implied euro-dollar volatility at a one-week low Markets are assessing how the Fed will react to signs inflation could be less transitory than it had flagged and whether it will stick to its new policy framework of letting inflation run hot. While Powell has held a dovish tone, there are clear signs of dissent within the Fed. “The last time FX markets moved a long way was after the June FOMC meeting. It suddenly seemed as if the new Fed is quite similar to the old one, in that they will hike rates at the first sign of inflation,” Mizuho senior economist Colin Asher said.