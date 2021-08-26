Baked Eggplant Crispy Garlic Local Figs.

The mouth-watering power of eggplant

When eggplant is in season it can surprise you with its velvety texture and distinctive flavor.

Let’s point our attention to these gorgeous aubergines that farmers proudly present. Eggplant Carbonata, Eggplant Parmigiana, and Eggplant and Figs are just the beginning in creating both sweet and savory meals.

By Laurie Richardone | 7.27.2021