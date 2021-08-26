Baked Eggplant Crispy Garlic Local Figs.
The mouth-watering power of eggplant
When eggplant is in season it can surprise you with its velvety texture and distinctive flavor.
Let’s point our attention to these gorgeous aubergines that farmers proudly present. Eggplant Carbonata, Eggplant Parmigiana, and Eggplant and Figs are just the beginning in creating both sweet and savory meals.
What we can learn about eggplants will forever change our opinion? With the right muse, eggplant recipes can be a blank canvas in creating unforgettable recipes, to satisfy every palate.
Eggplant and Figs
Eggplant & Fig Recipe
1 large purple eggplant, sliced 1/4 -1/2 ” thick
3 garlic cloves, sliced thin
8 mission figs, or other, quartered
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 lemon juiced & zest, organic
2 tbsp. pine nuts, toasted
pinch of fresh ground black pepper
This is an important step in creating mouth-watering eggplant.
Lay eggplant out in a single layer on a baking dish. Generously salt. Let sit for 30 minutes, or more if you have the time. This removes the bitterness. Rinse under cold water, and pat dry on paper towels.
Preheat oven to 400.
Lay eggplant on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Lay sliced garlic on top of the eggplant. Bake for about 30 minutes. Turn over halfway through cooking. If you need a bit more olive oil, use your judgment.
Plate eggplant and drizzle with fresh lemon juice, and zest. Lay figs around and on top, along with pine nuts and chopped parsley. It may be drizzled with a bit more olive oil.
Grilled Eggplant And Peaches
Cooking your way through the seasons will keep your palate fresh and curious.
