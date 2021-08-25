Article content
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields rose to
almost two-week highs on Wednesday, with an impending Friday
speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell seen as this
week’s main event and ahead of a Treasury sale of new five-year
notes.
Powell will speak virtually at the Fed’s annual economic
symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Investors are focused on whether Powell will drop any fresh
hints on when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring
bond purchases and if he expresses new concerns about the spread
of the Delta COVID variant.
Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, among the
U.S. central bank’s most forceful supporters for starting to
reduce support for the economy, said on Friday he may need to
adjust that view if the coronavirus slows economic growth
materially.
“Following Kaplan’s well-timed comments on his openness to a
later taper if Delta weighs on growth, the presumed likelihood
that Powell errs toward dovishness has gone up, leaving the risk
of a modest hawkish surprise if he doesn’t,” Jonathan Cohn, a
trading strategist at Credit Suisse said in a report.
Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released last Wednesday
showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting
committee expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying
program later this year, though consumer sentiment and economic
data have weakened since the July meeting.
Data on Wednesday showed that new orders for key U.S.-made
capital goods were steady in July, but an acceleration in
shipments suggested business investment in equipment could
offset an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending and keep the
economy on a solid growth path in the third quarter.
Benchmark 10-year yields rose five basis points
to 1.337%, the highest since August 13. Breakeven inflation
rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
(TIPS) also rose to 2.52%, from 2.49% late on
Tuesday.
“The theme running through the markets today is that the Fed
is behind the inflation curve,” Andrew Brenner, head of
international fixed income at National Alliance Securities said
in a report. That said, “markets can be pushed more easily in
low liquidity weeks, which this is clearly one of those,” he
added.
The Treasury will sell $61 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday, the second sale of $183 billion in short and
intermediate-dated supply this week.
The government saw strong demand for a $60 billion auction
of two-year notes on Tuesday. It will also sell $62 billion in
seven-year notes on Thursday.
The five-year note yields were last up three
basis points on the day at 0.821%.
Investors were weighing the prospect of higher fiscal
spending after the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of
Representatives on Tuesday approved a $3.5 trillion budget
framework to advance progressives’ ambitious plans to expand
child care and other social programs, and agreed to vote by
Sept. 27 on a $1 trillion Senate-passed infrastructure bill that
is a top priority for moderate Democrats.
However, “the market showed little reaction to yesterday’s
legislative developments…illustrating both the uncertain and
long-term nature of such legislation and importance of other
factors on the calendar, namely delta variant restrictions and
Jackson Hole meetings later this week,” Daniel Krieter and
Daniel Belton, analysts at BMO Capital Markets said in a report
on Wednesday.
August 25 Wednesday 11:05AM New York / 1505 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.007
Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Two-year note 99-193/256 0.2484 -0.001
Three-year note 99-194/256 0.4572 0.010
Five-year note 99-14/256 0.8211 0.029
Seven-year note 99-64/256 1.1127 0.039
10-year note 99-48/256 1.3373 0.047
20-year bond 97-252/256 1.8715 0.044
30-year bond 101-44/256 1.9482 0.041
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -1.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 0.75
spread
