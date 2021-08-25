While personal artificial intelligence (AI) assistants are becoming increasingly integrated in our everyday lives, they are just one use of voice tech — and are primarily designed for adults.

Irish tech startup SoapBox Labs wants that to change. The Dublin-based firm has developed speech recognition technology designed specifically for children — and it’s already in use across a range of applications, from toys to education apps.

Children’s voices differ to that of adults, explains Patricia Scanlon, SoapBox founder and executive chair. Typically, they have a higher pitch or use different language or speech patterns, which regular voice technology cannot always pick up on, she says.

It’s understandable that “an industry that has spent decades working on technology and only focusing on adults … runs into a fairly significant problem when they try to apply children to it,” she tells CNN Business.