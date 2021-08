“Our country is at a crossroads, and I can’t sit on the sidelines anymore,” said Walker in a statement. “In the United States Senate, I will stand up for conservative values and get our country moving in the right direction. It is time to have leaders in Washington who will fight to protect the American Dream for everybody.”

Some Trump allies have advocated for Walker, saying that having a celebrity, conservative African-American would amount to an ideal candidate against Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock , one of three Black senators and the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

“Herschel Walker understands the predicament our country is now in and the importance of those who love this country to step forward and do what it takes to save it,” said Randy Evans, a Georgia lawyer and former US ambassador to Luxembourg in the Trump administration.

But other GOP strategists and lawmakers from Georgia to Washington, DC, are deeply worried about Walker’s campaign, fearing that Walker could cost the GOP a winnable seat. Three Republican candidates — Georgia agriculture commissioner Gary Black, construction firm owner Kelvin King and banking executive and Navy veteran Latham Saddler — have already announced their campaigns.