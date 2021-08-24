Article content

Gold eased on Tuesday as the dollar steadied, but speculation that a spike in coronavirus cases may prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to defer its tapering of monetary stimulus kept bullion above the pivotal $1,800 level.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,801.37 per ounce by 0901 GMT, but was hovering near a three-week high hit in the previous session, when prices jumped 1.4% on a broad retreat in the dollar.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,803.60.

The dollar, also considered a ‘safe haven’ asset, steadied after falling about 0.6% on Monday.