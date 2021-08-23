OnlyFans, a subscription-based website that enables creators to get paid for posting videos and photos for fans, said Thursday that it planned to ban “content containing sexually-explicit conduct” in October while still allowing nudity consistent with its “acceptable use policy.”In a statement, the company attributed the changes to a need to ensure “the long-term sustainability of the platform.”

“These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers,” it added.

For some, the move was perplexing: Founded in 2016, the UK-based startup is best known as a platform for sharing and viewing pornographic content. It is with this reputation that it had scaled rapidly in recent years. OnlyFans has paid out $5 billion to more than 1.5 million creators — including Cardi B and Bella Thorne — and counts 150 million users, according to its website.

Sex workers and adult content creators, however, say they weren’t exactly surprised by the shift that will fundamentally alter how they and others use the platform. Anger and disappointment, yes: “Where would you be without the people who gave you your popularity?” one content creator, who goes by Bria Backwoods, said of the announcement. “Without us, I think it will die down.”