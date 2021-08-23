Both of the billionaires’ space companies are working to develop lunar landers, vehicles capable of making a gentle touch down on the moon’s rocky surface.

And the companies gave NASA two wildly different proposals for getting boots on the moon. SpaceX plans to use Starship, a gargantuan rocket and spacecraft system currently in development that Musk hopes will go on to colonize Mars one day. And Blue Origin gave a more straightforward plan to develop a lunar lander much like those used for the mid-20th century NASA Apollo missions , which remain the only missions that have ever put humans on the moon.

The current drama was kicked off when Congress allotted NASA about two billion dollars less than it requested, and the space agency chose to go with only one contractor for its Human Landing System (HLS) at least for the first moon landing the agency has planned.

Blue Origin has been fighting that decision ever since, creating a public and occasionally petty battle between the companies.