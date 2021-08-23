Eighteen midshipmen were either expelled or resigned from the United States Naval Academy after an investigation found that students there had cheated on a physics final exam last year, the academy said.

Of the more than 650 midshipmen who took the online exam for a general physics course on Dec. 20, 105 were investigated because they appeared to have used “unauthorized resources,” the Naval Academy said in a statement on Friday.

As of last week, 18 of those midshipmen had either been expelled or resigned, and 82 had been placed in a “five-month honor remediation program.” Four were found not to have violated the academy’s honor principles, and one was still awaiting adjudication.

“Character development is an ongoing process, and midshipmen must make the choice to live honorably each day and earn the trust that comes with a commission in the Navy or Marine Corps,” Vice Adm. Sean Buck, superintendent of the academy, said in the statement. “This incident demonstrates that we must place an increased focus on character and integrity within the entire brigade.”