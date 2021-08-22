At least 22 people were killed and 50 others remained missing on Sunday after catastrophic flash floods swept through Middle Tennessee, the authorities said.

Rob Edwards, the chief deputy of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the numbers of dead and missing on Sunday and said the authorities were doing house-to-house checks in the hardest-hit areas in Humphreys, a rural county of about 18,500, roughly 72 miles west of Nashville.

“Things are moving fast and we are finding people left and right,” Deputy Edwards said in an email, adding that he expected the death toll to rise.

Among those killed were several children, including twin 7-month-olds, he said

In an interview on Sunday morning with the television station WKRN, Mayor Buddy Frazier of Waverly, Tenn., the seat of Humphreys County, said that assessments of the damage were continuing and that the number of homes lost was “staggering.”