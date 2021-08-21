The Personal Information Protection Law — which was approved Friday by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and which will take effect November 1 — prohibits “illegally collecting, using, processing, transmitting, disclosing and trading people’s personal information,” according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Before this, China had no law in place specifically dealing with the collection and use of such data. Law enforcement had relied on legal provisions scattered across existing laws to handle cases related to data privacy.

The full text of the law is not yet public, but Xinhua reported that, among other things, it “clarifies” rules governing the “processing” and “provision” of personal information across borders.

News of the law comes as some Chinese tech firms, including ride-hailing company Didi, have been accused of mishandling user data in recent months. Shortly after Didi went public in the United States, Chinese regulators accused it of “illegally collecting and using personal information.” Beijing has cited risks that the misuse of data poses to national security as regulators crack down on companies that list overseas.