The Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday outlined proposals for an “industry standard” for live-streamers who market products on online shopping platforms. The rules include details about how hosts on such shows should dress or speak in front of the camera, as well as guidelines for how platforms should allow consumers to provide reviews for hosts or the products that they market. Those reviews should also be made public, the ministry said.

“When the host streams live, his or her clothing and image should not violate public order or good morals,” the ministry wrote, adding that “their appearance should also reflect the characteristics of the products or services they are marketing.”

The rules are intended to “create a good e-commerce environment for consumers,” the ministry said.

The rules also suggest that hosts “speak Mandarin during the streaming” and be “objective and honest” about the products they try to sell.