Tesla TSLA “It’s basically going to start dealing with work that is boring, repetitive and dangerous,” Musk said of therobot. “What is the work that people would least like to do?”

Musk did not say if it would be sold or for how much. The robot will have a screen positioned where a human face would be to display “useful information,” Musk said.

Musk said the robot would have a “profound” impact on the economy. He said physical work would be a choice in the future, and a universal basic income would be needed. Musk is among the Silicon Valley leaders who have cautioned that technology may eliminate the jobs of many people, so some humans will need another income source.

“But not right now because this robot doesn’t work,” Musk added.