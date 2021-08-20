The charges were unsealed during Roseberry’s first court appearance in DC District Court. Roseberry, who identified himself as 51, is currently in jail, and prosecutors say they will seek to keep him behind bars while his case progresses in court.

The day before, a person related to Roseberry warned local law enforcement in North Carolina that he was planning to travel to Washington, DC, or Virginia to “conduct acts of violence,” according to court documents unsealed Friday.

A local official from Cleveland County, North Carolina, who was not named in court documents, contacted the FBI on Thursday as events were unfolding in Washington. The detail was revealed Friday in an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint filed against Roseberry.