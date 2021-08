Article content

Britain’s water regulator said on Thursday utility company Thames Water would pay more than 11 million pounds ($15.03 million) to nearly 14,000 non-household customers and water retailers for incorrectly billing them the wrong amount.

Ofwat had launched an investigation after getting a complaint that raised concerns about the accuracy of data provided by Thames Water. ($1 = 0.7318 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)