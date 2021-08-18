On Tuesday night, the Weather Service issued at least 10 tornado warnings in North and South Carolina, meaning that a tornado had been spotted or picked up on radar. Tornadoes were reported on Tuesday in Edgefield, S.C., and in Iredell County, N.C., about 50 miles north of Charlotte.

There were no immediate reports of injuries associated with those tornadoes, but the death of a Florida man on Monday was attributed to Fred. The News Herald of Panama City, Fla., reported that the man lost control of his car while driving through floodwater. Other parts of the Southeast also experienced heavy flooding in the storm’s wake.

In Haywood County, N.C., which is west of Asheville, emergency responders said on Wednesday that at least 30 people remained unaccounted for after flash flooding in the area on Tuesday.

Greg Christopher, the county’s sheriff, urged residents to stay home while a search continued.

“Please do not drive through standing water, and please stay out of the affected communities,” he said.