SHENZHEN, China — Hytera, the global leading provider of Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) solutions, has launched a new official website ( https://www.hytera.com/en/ ) and virtual showroom, aiming to provide visitors with a more user-friendly digital experience and showcase of Hytera’s innovative products, solutions, and online resources, to better reach and engage with a global audience.

The smart design and user-friendly navigation structure, as well as the product showcase and comparison functionality, all present visitors with a clear and direct introduction to Hytera’s latest and flagship products and solutions. The new website also comes with a new section of industrial solutions such as public safety, oil & gas, mining, commercial and emergency response, along with an industry overview of specific scenarios, recommended products, and case studies. These new interactive features will largely enhance the overall user experience and provide a faster and more informative decision-making process for industries looking for critical voice, video and data communication solutions.

The new website also delivers direct access to corporate services and information including Hytera’s sub-brands with various local offices. This will give visitors a gateway to sales support and customer services.

The on-demand Hytera Virtual Showroom provides a new platform for online customers. Here visitors can digitally navigate around the showroom to receive a more comprehensive understanding of Hytera’s latest events, products, industrial solutions, and smart factory.

The showroom empowers enterprise customers to make better decisions through augmented reality (AR) virtual technology. This transformation allows website visitors to reimagine Hytera’s portfolio and sector solutions in a new augmented way and promises to deliver an immersive virtual tour.

“Hytera’s new website and virtual platform truly cement our commitment to empowering our customers and addressing their needs by delivering easy-access, easy-buy and easy-service features. As a leading global provider of professional communication technology solutions, our core competitiveness lies in innovative communication capabilities which enable faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission-critical users. All of these can now be accessed from one signal source,” explained Jim Luo, Chief Marketing Officer of Hytera.

Hytera website: https://pardot.hytera.com/l/860473/2021-08-11/21kl5p

Hytera Virtual Showroom: https://pardot.hytera.com/l/860473/2021-08-11/21kl5r

