President Biden, escalating his fight with Republican governors who are blocking local school districts from requiring masks to protect against the coronavirus, said Wednesday he has directed the Education Department to intervene in states — including taking possible legal action — that have moved to bar universal masking in classrooms.

Mr. Biden said he directed Miguel Cardona, his education secretary, “to take additional steps to protect our children,” including against governors who he said are “setting a dangerous tone” in issuing executive orders banning masks mandates and have threatened to penalize school officials who defy them.

“Unfortunately, as you’ve seen throughout this pandemic, some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures — that is, children wearing masks in school — into political disputes for their own political gain, “Mr. Biden said in remarks from the East Room of the White House.

He cited a recent school board meeting in Tennessee where school officials and masks proponents, including doctors and nurses, were heckled and threatened after a debate about masking.