EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the “Company” or “Mineworx“) (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3), is pleased to announce it has retained PR | Re:Public, a division of Core Consultants, to assist with branding and communications as the Company continues to move forward with its business plan. PR | Re:Public will work in conjunction with The Howard Group in telling the Mineworx story to the investing public.

The agreement can be cancelled on or before October 1, 2021, and includes a monthly retainer of $5,800 USD. If the agreement is not cancelled by October 1, 2021, it will extend until June 30, 2022. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Greg Pendura, Mineworx President and CEO, stated, “We are excited to partner with PR | Re:Public to be able to share our story regarding recovering precious metals from catalytic converters to a larger audience through their digital marketing platforms and communication expertise.”

About PR | Re:Public

PR | Re:Public is a financial PR firm that specializes in providing digital marketing services for listed and pre-IPO companies. As a division of Core Consultants, Pty Ltd (“Core”), PR | Re:Public has its roots in marketing natural resources stocks, but today the company has expanded to include a mix of high growth clients from different sectors that include technology, oil & gas, mining and natural resources, agri-tech and others.

PR | Re:Public uses a content-marketing approach and leverages the latest digital marketing tools to provide holistic marketing and PR campaigns for companies wanting to establish their brands, expand their retail investor base and more effectively communicate their investment thesis.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. The company is also furthering the development of a historic iron ore concession which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain. For further information go to www.mineworx.net.

