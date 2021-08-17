Chicago will reimpose an indoor mask mandate for all people older than two beginning on Friday, an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus as case rates rise, the city’s commissioner of public health said on Tuesday.

Chicago, the nation’s third largest city, joins a growing list of metropolises like Los Angeles County, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco that now require masks in public indoor places.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance to recommend that everyone wear masks indoors in areas with high case numbers, regardless of their vaccination status.

A vast majority of counties across the United States are experiencing either “substantial” or “high” transmission, according to the C.D.C., and Cook County, which includes Chicago, is no exception.