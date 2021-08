Article content

BRASILIA — BRF SA, the world’s largest poultry exporter, said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia’s health regulator had suspended recently implemented rules that had shortened the shelf life of chicken products, a regulation that was seen curtailing imports to the country.

It said in a statement that Saudi Arabia had decided to withdraw its notice to the World Trade Organization and suspend the rules. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)