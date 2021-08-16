U.S. military planes resumed flying into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday evening after a pause earlier in the day while troops worked to secure the airport.
John F. Kirby, the chief Pentagon spokesman, said earlier on Monday that a security breach on the civilian side of the airport had led the American Marines there — 2,500 as of Monday morning — to halt flights.
He said that by Tuesday morning the military expected around 3,000 Marines would be on the ground at the airport to aid the evacuation effort. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III is sending an additional 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne to Kabul, instead of to Kuwait, to help secure the area.
By later this week, there will be 6,000 American troops total conducting security at the airport and helping the evacuation.
Mr. Kirby also said that there was a preliminary report that one American soldier had been injured.
“All the images coming out are of concern and troubling,” Mr. Kirby said, in reference to a video of an American transport plane taking off from Kabul’s airport with desperate Afghans hanging onto the wings. Those people were later seen falling from the airborne plane.