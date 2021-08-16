Article content

LONDON — Borrowing costs in Germany, the euro zone’s benchmark bond issuer, briefly dipped on Monday to their lowest level in just over a week as latest data from the world’s biggest economies cast a shadow over the growth outlook.

The Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan also supported bond markets, seen as a safe haven at times of geopolitical uncertainty. The militants entered the capital almost unopposed on Sunday while Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens from an increasingly chaotic Kabul airport.