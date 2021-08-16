Across the country, some officials have been hostile to new restrictions, or have worried that rules could backfire and further politicize the pandemic. That’s roughly in line with the C.D.C., which has recommended that some vaccinated Americans wear masks in public again but has not suggested shutting down businesses.

“The fact that in this surge we have vaccines means that there shouldn’t ever be a need for another shutdown, and we shouldn’t have to look at capacity restrictions,” said Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, a Democrat. He recently announced that masks would be required in schools and raised the possibility of a broader mask mandate, but said he was not considering a return to lockdowns.

“Between people getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when we need to during the surge, then we ought to be able to fight this one off,” he said.

Vaccines for Europe, via Africa

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine was supposed to be one of Africa’s most important weapons against the coronavirus: a one-dose shot that was relatively inexpensive and could be stored in a normal refrigerator.