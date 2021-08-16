Article content

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Monday it trimmed or eliminated its stakes in several pharmaceutical companies, and reported a small new stake in a Merck & Co spinoff, Organon & Co.

In the second quarter, Berkshire said it exited a $180 million stake in Biogen Inc and reduced investments in Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Merck.

It also shed a $411 million stake in paint maker Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, a Berkshire holding since 2015.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed holdings as of June 30.