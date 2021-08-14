Ask an elite athlete if they’d like to win an Olympic silver medal and they’d almost certainly say yes. But ask them if they’d rather win a silver medal or a bronze, and you might be surprised to learn that third place is the more appealing finish.

How can that be, you might wonder? It’s because of the almost-but-not-quite factor of being the first loser.

Research consistently shows that third-place finishers are happier than those who place second, because instead of comparing themselves to the gold medallist, as the silver medallist does, a bronze medallist compares themselves to those who didn’t place at all. They’re just happy to have medalled.

In stark contrast, the second-place finisher logically knows that silver acknowledges all the hard work and dedication that goes into being the world’s second best in something, but there is a pall over the win. They got so close to gold, but couldn’t quite catch it. Yeesh. No wonder studies showed that bronze medallists were observed to be the cheerier bunch.