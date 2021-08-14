By noon, much more money, about $261 million, had been returned, according to the blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis . In notes appended to some of the transactions, Chainalysis said, the attacker claimed to have hacked Poly Network “for fun :)” and that he or she undertook the attack as a challenge.

“I take the responsibility to expose the vulnerability before any insiders hiding and exploiting it!” the attacker wrote. “I understood the risk of exposing myself even if I don’t do evil. So I used temporary email, IP or _so called_ fingerprint, which were untraceable. I prefer to stay in the dark and save the world.”

Once the hack had gained the world’s attention, there was virtually no way for the hacker to safely withdraw the funds, Chainalysis said, because every transaction is recorded and traceable.

“With the inherent transparency of blockchains and the eyes of an entire industry on you, how could any cryptocurrency hacker expect to escape with a large cache of stolen funds?” the company wrote in its report . “In most cases, the best they could hope for would be to evade capture as the funds sit frozen in a blacklisted private wallet.”

Regulators have increased their scrutiny of crypto platforms as investors pour billions of dollars into digital currencies. Senator Elizabeth Warren recently asked SEC Chair Gary Gensler to investigate the SEC’s ability to oversee trading on crypto platforms.

In response, last week, Gensler said: “Right now, I believe investors using these platforms are not adequately protected.”