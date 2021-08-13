Article content

BUDAPEST/WARSAW — The Polish zloty firmed

on Friday, regaining some of its losses from this week after a

central banker said on Thursday he would vote for a rate hike in

November, while GDP data showed the economy was rebounding from

the pandemic.

Polish central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said he would vote

for a 15 basis point rate hike in November when the bank

publishes its updated macroeconomic forecasts, assuming the

outlook for economic growth was good.

“More and more MPC members … have recently been talking