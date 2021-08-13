WASHINGTON — An independent panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday recommended third doses of coronavirus vaccine for certain people with weakened immune systems, giving its support to the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the extra shots.

The F.D.A. on Thursday cleared third doses for people with solid organ transplants and others with similarly weakened immune systems, who face a higher risk of severe bouts of Covid-19.

After nearly three hours of presentations and discussion on Friday, the C.D.C. committee, made up of medical experts, voted unanimously to recommend third shots for people in the category who have already received the two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

While the panel’s guidance is nonbinding, it is followed closely by physicians and public health departments. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the C.D.C., quickly signed off on the recommendation, calling it “an important step in ensuring everyone, including those most vulnerable to Covid-19, can get as much protection as possible from Covid-19 vaccination.”