SkyCool Systems is trying to break that vicious cycle, using technology that promises to offer buildings an alternative means to cool down by essentially mimicking how the planet cools itself.

Eli Goldstein, SkyCool’s cofounder and CEO, through a process known as “Our planet naturally cools itself by sending heat out in the form of infrared light or radiation,” saidEli Goldstein, SkyCool’s cofounder and CEO, through a process known as radiative cooling

“We’re using that effect to essentially radiate heat out and out during the day and at night, even under direct sunlight.”

The five-year-old company said it does this through rooftop panels made using nanotechnology. These panels consist of an optical film that radiates infrared light and cools itself in the process. They resemble solar panels but actually do the opposite, reflecting 97% of the sunlight that hits them and cooling the surface below, according to the company.