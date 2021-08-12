Alibaba BABA The company on Monday said it has fired an employee after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who also works at. The man confessed to actions that Alibaba deemed “in serious violation of company policy,” according to a memo sent by Alibaba Group chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang to employees.

Two senior employees also resigned after they “failed to prioritize employee protection,” according to Zhang’s memo.

“Alibaba Group has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct, and ensuring a safe workplace for all our employees is Alibaba’s top priority,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Business.

The allegations — which were widely circulated on Chinese social media over the weekend — have rocked Alibaba at a time when it and other Chinese tech companies are already facing incredible scrutiny from Chinese regulators over their business. The claims triggered public outcry as many criticized the company for its handling of the situation.