Tropical Storm Fred barreled toward the southern coast of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, bringing with it the prospect of heavy rain before it sweeps toward Haiti, Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm warning was in effect for parts of the coast of the Dominican Republic and along its border with Haiti on the island of Hispaniola. In a 5 p.m. update, the hurricane center said the storm was about 75 miles west-northwest of the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, and moving toward the west-northwest at around 15 miles her hour. The storm also had maximum sustained winds of around 40 miles per hour, according to the update.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for parts of Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas, where rainfall forecasts were slightly lower.