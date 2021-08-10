U.S. stock futures pointed to another breather for Wall Street on Tuesday, as investors kept watch on the spread of COVID-19 and for fresh catalysts to keep pushing equities higher. Energy prices were rebounding from a sharp rout.

Where are markets trading now?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

-0.05%

were modestly lower at 34,976

YM00, -0.05% were modestly lower at 34,976 S&P 500 futures

ES00,

-0.01%

were modestly lower at 4,425.25

ES00, -0.01% were modestly lower at 4,425.25 Nasdaq-100 futures

NQ00,

+0.10%

inched up just under 0.1% to 15,139.50

On Monday, the Dow industrials

DJIA,

-0.30%

fell 106.66 points, or 0.3%, to end at 35,101.85. The S&P 500 index

SPX,

-0.09%

fell 4.17 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 4,432.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP,

+0.16%

rose 0.2% to close at 14,860.18, or 24.42 points higher.

What’s moving markets?

Stocks were set to take another rest from record runs on Tuesday, with the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus and its potential impact on global growth remaining in focus. Even a rebound for crude-oil prices from a three-week low on Monday wasn’t proving much inspiration.

Prices plunged on worries over the delta variant spread of coronavirus in China and moves in that country to clamp down on infections that some worry could hit the economy. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery

CLU21,

+1.47%

CL00,

+1.47%

was up 2% to $67.95 a barrel, while October Brent

BRNV21,

+1.12%

BRN00,

+1.12%

rose 1.6% to $70.18 a barrel.

Read: Commodity prices in retreat, with lower China imports likely here to stay, says forecaster

Elsewhere, gold prices

GCZ21,

+0.25%

moved about 0.3% higher to $1.731.20 an ounce. Gold slid 2% and ended at its weakest levels since March on Monday, while also suffering a flash crash that sent it 5% lower at one point during Asian trading.

European stocks

SXXP,

+0.20%

were modestly higher, while Asian equities saw a mostly positive session, with the China CSI 300 index

000300,

+1.16%

climbing 1.1%.

Investors are waiting on the NFIB small business optimism index and preliminary second-quarter productivity and unit labor costs. Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

“Remember the big data point this week is tomorrow’s U.S. CPI number: forecast +0.4% vs +0.9% for June, while core is seen at +0.4% vs +0.9% in June. However, the jawboning we are seeing from Fed speakers already this week indicates that [Fed Chair] Jay Powell is ready to make the leap,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, in a note to clients.

Wilson highlighted comments on Monday from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who said conditions were ripe to begin progressing with tapering.

Which companies are in focus?