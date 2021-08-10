Article content

SANTIAGO — Minera Lumina Copper said on Tuesday it regretted a decision by workers at its Caserones mine in Chile to abandon contract talks and walk off the job, suggesting the two parties were still far from reaching a deal after the first day of a strike.

The union said on Monday talks had gone nowhere and that it felt it had no choice but to walk out. The decision to strike came before the two parties had completed the full, 10-day period of government-mediation typical of such labor talks in Chile.