"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers' resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day," DeRosa said in a statement obtained by CNN.

“Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state,” she said in the message, which did not mention Cuomo.

Cuomo has denied the allegations, saying last week that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

In February, DeRosa came under scrutiny for her role in the administration’s underreporting of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes last year.

In a private virtual conversation with lawmakers, DeRosa said the administration had not provided them with information requested months earlier because Cuomo’s team had been concerned about a preliminary inquiry from former President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice, according to a transcript of the conversation that was subsequently released by the governor’s office.

“And basically, we froze,” DeRosa told Democrats on the call, “because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice or what we give to you guys, what we start saying was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation.”

DeRosa accused Trump of turning the nursing home issue into a “political football” and then directing “a political hack” at the Justice Department to begin an inquiry into New York and other Democratic-led states.

A different report from James’ office released in January found that New York had underreported Covid-19 deaths among residents of nursing homes by approximately 50%.

