Coronavirus cases among children are surging across the U.S., with some doctors seeing more critically ill pediatric patients than at any other point during the pandemic.

From July 22 to July 29, the number of new cases in children nearly doubled to around 72,000, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, and children now make up around 20 percent of all cases in the U.S. The number of children entering the hospital with Covid has also been climbing, nearly matching the level from the pandemic’s peak in January.

Some of the biggest surges have come in places where the Delta variant is spreading quickly: In Louisiana, nearly 3,500 children tested positive in just a few days, and the average age of pediatric patients dropped to just 5 years old.

These numbers have sparked concerns that what had once seemed like the smallest of silver linings — that Covid-19 mostly spared children — might be changing. But the details are murky.