But while that win and those that came in other 2021 elections can be seen as moderates beating progressives, what it really shows is how Democratic voters actually like their party and its leadership. This marks a major difference between Democratic and Republican voters.

The candidates who have won major Democratic primaries this year have tended to be very loyal to the Democratic Party.

Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee for governor in Virginia, is a former governor, national party chairman and fundraiser.

Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee for mayor in New York City, is a longtime borough president and former state senator.